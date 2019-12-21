Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.99 Million

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $176.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.25 million to $180.73 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $161.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $728.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.23 million to $736.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $766.53 million, with estimates ranging from $752.53 million to $780.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a market cap of $716.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.