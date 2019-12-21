Zacks: Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $181.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.59 million. BOX posted sales of $163.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $694.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $694.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.86 million, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $784.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

NYSE:BOX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. BOX has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 74.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

