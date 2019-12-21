Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to post $295.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.58 million to $299.33 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $297.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.45 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 561.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 874,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

