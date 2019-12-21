Zacks: Analysts Expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,758. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

