Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.42. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

