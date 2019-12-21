Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post sales of $138.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.45 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $132.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $544.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.32 million to $544.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.77 million, with estimates ranging from $570.18 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $65.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 406.35%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,236. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

