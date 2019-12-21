Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $57.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $57.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $243.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.14 million to $245.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.24 million, with estimates ranging from $260.33 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

