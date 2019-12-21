Zacks: Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. HMS also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HMS by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 819,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,915. HMS has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

