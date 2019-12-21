Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.64. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%.

IBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

