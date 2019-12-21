Zacks: Analysts Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year sales of $11.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

JCP stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.66. J C Penney has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

