Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 369,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

