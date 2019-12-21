Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

