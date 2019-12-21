Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.75 Million

Analysts expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $146.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.49 million. Renasant reported sales of $151.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $598.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $603.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.18 million, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $614.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 44.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

