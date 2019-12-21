Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.39.

RNG traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,026. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,233.00 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 16,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.89, for a total value of $2,334,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,759,607.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.39, for a total transaction of $836,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,784.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,895 shares of company stock worth $53,021,865. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 169.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.0% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 66,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,736.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

