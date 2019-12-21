Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post sales of $49.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $49.81 million. ZIX posted sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $172.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.55 million to $172.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.21 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

