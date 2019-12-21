Zacks: Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $1.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $93.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,225 shares of company stock worth $2,931,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 0.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zogenix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.97. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

