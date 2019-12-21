Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given $49.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. AZZ’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.90 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.35%. AZZ’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5,419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 430,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 67.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.