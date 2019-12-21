Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.61 Million

Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $134.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the lowest is $129.77 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $140.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $600.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $604.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.26 million, with estimates ranging from $628.36 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.