Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $3.70 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

AVEO opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

