Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.02). Century Aluminum posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Century Aluminum stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 1,457,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,144. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

