Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 605,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $1,887,603.12. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYEG opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.55.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

