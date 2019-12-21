Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

