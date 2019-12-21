Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.