Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply