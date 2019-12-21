Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 23.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

