Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. Herman Miller reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

