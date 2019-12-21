Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report sales of $11.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.08 million and the lowest is $11.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $42.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million.

SMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.10 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

