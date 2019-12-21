Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $907.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $948.90 million. Terex reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $30.36 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,222 shares of company stock worth $32,492 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after buying an additional 2,873,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 893,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 481,032 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

