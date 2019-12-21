Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 85,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.98. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

