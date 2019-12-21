Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce sales of $340,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $6.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $6.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other Vaxart news, insider Wouter Latour bought 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 436,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

VXRT opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.