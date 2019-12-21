Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $311.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.20 million and the highest is $319.87 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. Webster Financial has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

