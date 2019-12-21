Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $595.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $598.20 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $569.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,470,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,258.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 572,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

