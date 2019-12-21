Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report sales of $150.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.30 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $141.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $589.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $590.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.75 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $626.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CBU stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

