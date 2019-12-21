Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.84.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

