Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Shares of HTHT opened at $39.92 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

