Zacks: Brokerages Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07.

IDRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 448,442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,736. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

