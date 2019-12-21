Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 million, a PE ratio of 277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

