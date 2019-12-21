Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $15.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.98 billion and the highest is $15.21 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $14.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $61.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.12 billion to $61.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.00 billion to $64.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

SYY stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,501. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 895,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

