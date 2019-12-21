Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.00 Price Target for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,924 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $113,484.36. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $54,035.50. Insiders have sold 1,677,720 shares of company stock valued at $24,151,638 over the last ninety days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $396.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

