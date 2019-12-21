Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.33 Price Target for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HBT Financial an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Scheirer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,405.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

