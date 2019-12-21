Zacks: Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ennis by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 62.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ennis during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ennis by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $543.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Ennis has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

