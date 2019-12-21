Zacks: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Given $26.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 253 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IIIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their target price on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 77,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $462.65 million, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Insteel Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

