Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

JAX opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70. J Alexanders has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J Alexanders by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J Alexanders by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

