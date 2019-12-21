Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MFNC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 410,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

