Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

ORC stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $369.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.38%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

