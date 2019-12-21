Zacks: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Given $44.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $44.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 143.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the third quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

