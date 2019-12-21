Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

RRD stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 243,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $3,920,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

