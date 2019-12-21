Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $281,758.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Zap has a total market capitalization of $281,758.00 and approximately $8,537.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

