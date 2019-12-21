ZelCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $4.80 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00603567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00245951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,760,200 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.