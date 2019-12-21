Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $49,008.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $51,685.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,337. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $36,440,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 59.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 293,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Finally, black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $10,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

