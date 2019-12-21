Zero Reaches One Day Volume of $313.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Zero has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $536,190.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00398709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00092286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001666 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,714,094 coins and its circulating supply is 7,634,781 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

